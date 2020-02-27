Half of the lakes added to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality's updated list of lakes with consumption advisories for mercury are eastern Oklahoma lakes within an hour's drive of Tulsa.
New lakes listed in the region include Bixhoma near the town of Leonard, Sahoma at Sapulpa, Okmulgee and Dripping Springs near Okmulgee and the Hominy municipal lake.
In all, 10 lakes statewide were added since the last advisory was issued in 2017. Others on the list are Frederick, Holdenville, Talawanda No. 1, Okemah and Tom Steed. A total of 64 lakes statewide have specific advisories for mercury.
Each lake's specific guidelines regarding consumption of its fish can be found online at go.usa.gov/xdBCV.
Guidlines for Bixhoma, for example, divide warnings for the "general population" and people in a "sensitive population," which includes women of child-bearing age, pregnant or nursing mothers and children up to age 15. It lists no restriction for consumption of bluegill and redear sunfish or crappie under 12 inches long, but notes people in the sensitive category should limit meals of larger crappie to two per month. Bass larger than 14 inches should not be consumed by people in the sensitive category, and people in the general population should limit those meals to two per month.
The DEQ emphasized it promotes fishing and urges Oklahomans to enjoy the sport and healthy meals of fish. Some fish do pose a higher risk for mercury contamination, so people should be mindful of the type and amount of fish they eat, the agency noted.
The levels of mercury in a lake do not affect the lake’s safety as a source of drinking water or for lake recreation such as swimming and boating, according to DEQ.
More detailed information on specific lakes with consumption advisories can be found at go.usa.gov/xdBCV, or by calling 866-412-3057, or emailing fishadvisory@deq.ok.gov.