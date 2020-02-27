As part of a national HIV initiative that targets rural problem areas, Oklahoma will receive more than $1.8 million to help with treatment and prevention of the disease, it was announced Wednesday.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials confirmed the funding award, which is part of the Trump Administration’s “Ending the HIV Epidemic” initiative and comes to $1,808,416 total.
More than a million dollars of it will be divided between two health centers in Tulsa and two in Oklahoma City. The remaining $750,000 will go to the state’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.
“We’re definitely excited about the money,” said Kristen Eberly, director of the state Department of Health’s prevention and intervention division. “It’s a big deal for us, and will help our programs and raise awareness.”
Eberly said the money is a nice addition to what the state already receives annually in federal grants for its HIV fight. That comes to around $12 million a year, the bulk of it going to care and treatment.
The $1.8 million doesn’t sound like much by comparison, Eberly said, but with more of it directed toward testing and prevention, it will “definitely enhance what we’re already doing.”
Federal officials said the money is part of $117 million total being awarded to areas across the country where more than 50% of new HIV diagnoses occurred in 2016 and 2017.
The initiative’s goal is to reduce the number of new HIV infections in the U.S. 90% by 2030.
Oklahoma is one of seven states identified by the initiative as having a "substantial rural HIV burden." The others are Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.
Eberly is actually in Washington, D.C., this week to talk about HIV. She and other state health officials are meeting with representatives from those other six states, she said.
“We are working on our action plans, our goals and strategies, on how to get this done and end this epidemic,” she said.
Eberly said that Oklahoma, like the other largely rural states identified, is having to play catch-up because it “hasn’t received the funding, research or attention that some other states have.”
The national initiative recognizes that if HIV is not eliminated in Oklahoma and states like it, “we don’t end the epidemic nationally," Eberly said.
Tom Engels, administrator of the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, said in a news release, “Today’s awards bolster HRSA programs that play a critical role in communities hardest hit by the HIV epidemic to ensure people have access to the services they need.
“More than half a million people with diagnosed HIV in the U.S. receive services through HRSA’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program each year, and HRSA-funded health centers are a key point of entry for people at risk for or undiagnosed with HIV, providing over two million HIV tests to patients annually.”
State health centers to receive money from the award include, in Tulsa, Community Health Connection and Morton Comprehensive Health Services; and in Oklahoma City, Community Health Centers and Variety Care.
The funds going to those health centers — a total of $1,058,416 — will be used to identify at-risk individuals and engage in prevention services, test for HIV, and prescribe pre-exposure prophylaxis where appropriate, officials said.
The Ryan White program money will help people with HIV who are either newly diagnosed, or were previously diagnosed but currently not in care, to connect with essential HIV care, treatment and support services. It will also provide workforce training and technical assistance.