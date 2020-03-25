The state has created a website where businesses can apply to be "essential" after Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered closures in coronavirus-affected counties.
The site is criticalworker.ok.gov.
Stitt said Tuesday that in the counties with confirmed cases, including Tulsa County, all nonessential businesses will remain closed for 21 days beginning at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
“These include businesses with close contact or personal touch, like hair salons, gyms, theaters, massage parlors and tattoo parlors,” Stitt said, adding that further guidance would be forthcoming. Liquor stores and dispensaries are excluded from the order.
He encouraged restaurants to continue to provide curbside pickup and delivery services.
Travel among the affected counties currently is not limited, but discretionary travel is being discouraged.