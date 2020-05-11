The last time state auditors looked at an agency run by Gary Cox, now Oklahoma’s health commissioner, they found “blatant favoritism,” nepotism, violations of the whistleblower act, poor morale, questionable spending and 196 instances of embezzlement due to a lack of effective controls.
“We were very concerned,” former Auditor & Inspector Gary Jones said Friday of the audit of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.
Now, state auditors are conducting an investigative audit of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, where Cox has been in charge since September. Attorney General Mike Hunter requested the audit April 28 because of concerns about spending and possible mismanagement in the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis.
Cox — who was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt — said in April “we are confident the financial review will demonstrate our efforts for excellence to protect public health.”