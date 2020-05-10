Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director RobinRobersonspeaks at a press conference in Oklahoma City on April 7. OESC said the agency is paying and responding to a record number of claims brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
John Southern figures he has told the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission at least 20 times that he is not a robot.
The Tulsa musician has to affirm his human status as a security protocol each time he logs in to the OESC website to check the status of his unemployment insurance claim.
Before COVID-19 hit the states, Southern played guitar, piano and sang in about 65 nursing homes in a four-state area. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, long-term care facilities have closed their facilities to outsiders to minimize the spread of the virus.
Still, after working for days on his claim, gathering tax forms and canceled checks to prove he has worked recently, Southern says he is frustrated by the whole matter and not entirely sure where he stands in the process.
“I think they want to discourage people from filing,” Southern said of the OESC and its unemployment relief process. “I think it’s designed to make it difficult to know what they are offering you.”
Southern is among the thousands of Oklahoma workers who have been trying to file a claim for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the latest in federal relief programs aimed at helping independent contractors and others who typically don’t qualify for regular state unemployment.
The surge in workers out of a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed outdated unemployment systems across the U.S. But has it also revealed a system designed to discourage collecting unemployment?
While OESC denies such allegations, that seems to be the takeaway from some.
Earlier this week, Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, called out the OESC and other government leaders for its handling of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 crisis.
Dollens, in a Facebook post, claimed OESC officials told him claim processing has been delayed in part due to what they believe is widespread fraud.
Dollens, who is seeking reelection this fall to his south Oklahoma City district, was critical of what he described as “constant changes” made to the application process and, like Southern, he wondered if other motives were at work.
“I do not say this lightly, but I feel that these constant changes are being made with the objective of making the process difficult in hopes of withholding or delaying these much needed funds to my fellow Oklahomans,” Dollens wrote in the Facebook post.
Asked about Dollens’ comments, a spokesperson for OESC provided a copy of a press release from Secretary of Digital Transformation David Ostrowe.
In the Monday release, Ostrowe, without mentioning Dollens, said, “It is extremely disheartening that during this period when we should all be pulling together to help one another, that some officials want to play partisan politics and take the focus away from the job we are here to do, which is help our fellow Oklahomans.”
The agency, Ostrowe said, has been paying claims at an “unheard-of-pace,” with its first priority to pay citizens due unemployment benefits.
Dollens said Friday that the response to his Facebook post has been overwhelming.
“It resonated with a lot of people,” Dollens said. He described the response from state officials to his post as “disheartening.”
“I help every Oklahoman, whether Republican, independent, Democrat or Libertarian, it makes no difference to me,” Dollens said.
“It just seems like there is a failure to communicate between what’s happening over at OESC and the messages or narrative that is being told to Oklahomans,” Dollens said.
“And I think that is where the frustration erupts. So many people are having these issues, but we’re hearing from top executives that claims are being issued at lightning speed unlike any other state in the country ... it’s just a completely different reality,”
As Southern and others like him try to navigate the acronym-hell of pandemic assistance programs — PUA, FPUC, PEUC and others — they, too, wonder about the messaging from state leaders.
For instance, is the state trying to limit the ability of workers to receive all the unemployment compensation they are entitled to receive? What about the state urging workers to get off the dole as soon as possible and telling employers how to report employees who ignore return to work requests?
Dollens said the agency’s actions seem to be very pro-employer. For instance, Dollens said OESC was “very quick” to issue a press release for employers to report employees who wouldn’t come back to work.
“I have yet to see an email for employees to report employers who are requiring them to report to work without providing safe working conditions,” Dollens said.
“For them to prioritize businesses or employers to rat, or to report, employees is backwards,” Dollens said. “They should be looking out for the general welfare of employees, not the other way around.”
Agency spokesman Trey Davis said in an email that the OESC rejects “both the premise and the argument” regarding claims it was trying to discourage payment of federally-reimbursable benefits.
“One of OESC’s primary functions is to connect unemployed individuals with unemployment benefits,” Davis continued. “The second is to help individuals find employment following a job loss.”
“To suggest the agency has not done everything possible to fulfill its mission during this crisis is specious and disingenuous,” Davis said.
Another agency spokeswoman said employees with concerns about returning to work too early can notify the commission at returntowork@oesc.state.ok.us, which is the same email employers may use to notify the agency about employees who refuse to return to work after being recalled.
One of the programs that has drawn recent scrutiny is Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA.
The federal program temporarily expands for 39 weeks unemployment insurance eligibility to self-employed workers, freelancers and contractor workers, or those not otherwise eligible to receive regular unemployment insurance coverage from the state. The program also provides weekly $600 cash payments until July 31.
The PUA benefit is also available to workers who have exhausted the 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits.
Davis said federal regulations require PUA applicants to first be denied regular unemployment insurance benefits.
Meanwhile, Southern said after numerous calls to the OESC, logins to the state website and two appeals, he still isn’t sure where he stands in the process of trying to receive PUA.
“I think people are flailing, not knowing where they are in the process while trying to feed their families,” Southern said.
Records show thousands of workers have managed to navigate the system.
Since March 15, the agency has paid about $432 million in claims through Saturday during the COVID-19 pandemic, with about $258 million of it coming from the federally-reimbursable Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. FPUC is the program that provides an additional $600 per week to an individual’s weekly benefit amount through July 31.
The OESC has paid an average of $1,062 on each approved claim.
Of the $432 million total paid, about $174 million came from the regular state unemployment program. The state had yet to pay out any PUA funds through Saturday, records show.
The crush of applicants has exposed faults in the program.
Davis said it typically took approved claimants up to two weeks to receive a prepaid debit card with their unemployment insurance benefits from a third-party vendor. With the pandemic flooding the vendor, too, with additional applicants, Davis said, that process could take up to an additional 18 business days, or nearly an additional month to complete now.
In all, the agency has paid 432,076 initial and continuing unemployment claims between March 15 and April 25, records show.
About 63,589 claims were pending as of Saturday.
Over 25,000 objections have been filed between March 15 and April 25 by employees who are challenging the OESC’s estimate of wages earned.
