All state prisons went into lockdown after a disturbance involving about a half-dozen inmates at a Stringtown prison.
The disturbance occurred Monday night at the Mack Alford Correctional Center, according to a Oklahoma Department of Corrections news release. More than a half-dozen inmates reportedly caused a disturbance, but no inmates were seriously injured and no staff were harmed.
After ODOC investigators began probing the disturbance, they learned there was potential for additional disturbances at other prisons. An ODOC spokesman declined to provide more details.
In a later news release, ODOC announced several facilities would return to normal operations and visitation Wednesday if investigators determine there's no continued risk.
ODOC reportedly expects to lift lockdowns at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, Kate Barnard Correctional Center, Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, Bill Johnson Correctional Center, Howard McLeod Correctional Center, Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center and John H. Lilley Correctional Center on Wednesday morning.
Corrections staff will reportedly evaluate each facility for continued risks and lift other lockdowns as appropriate.