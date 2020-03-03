All state prisons went into lockdown after a disturbance involving about a half-dozen inmates at a Stringtown prison.
The disturbance occurred Monday night at the Mack Alford Correctional Center, according to a Oklahoma Department of Corrections news release. No serious injuries were reported.
After ODOC investigators began probing the disturbance, they learned there was potential for additional disturbances at other prisons. An ODOC spokesman declined to provide more details.
The lockdown will remain in effect until threat for additional incidents subsides, according to the release. Visitation is suspended at facilities on lockdown.