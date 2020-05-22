A state senator from Tulsa reportedly was involved in a wreck early Friday while driving to the Capitol.
“Earlier this morning, one of the members of the Senate Democratic Caucus, Senator Allison Ikley-Freeman of Tulsa, was returning to the state Capitol for session and was involved in an accident on the Turner Turnpike," Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said in a statement. "She was transported to Oklahoma City’s OU Medical Center for care.
“While we want to be respectful of her privacy, we also want to thank our colleagues in the Senate and fellow Oklahomans who’ve reached out to express their concern, and we ask everyone for continued prayers for Senator Ikley-Freeman and her family.”
According to Justin Cajindos, spokesman for the Senate Democratic Caucus, Ikley-Freeman is alert and in stable condition at the hospital.
Ikley-Freeman has been serving since November 2017 in the state Legislature.
“Sarah and I are praying for State Senator Allison Ikley-Freeman and keeping her family, friends and colleagues in the legislature in our thoughts during this time," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement.
