Wet conditions apparently caused two drivers to wreck early Friday on the Turner Turnpike, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, was hospitalized after crashing around 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 183 while driving to the Capitol, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
The other driver, an unidentified man, had hydroplaned in the same spot and went off the road into a ditch. When Ikley-Freeman hydroplaned, her vehicle collided with the first, DPS spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation remains ongoing, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have yet to issue a fatality crash report.
Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, issued a statement saying Ikley-Freeman was transported to Oklahoma City’s OU Medical Center for care.
According to Justin Cajindos, spokesman for the Senate Democratic Caucus, Ikley-Freeman is alert and in stable condition at the hospital.
“While we want to be respectful of her privacy, we also want to thank our colleagues in the Senate and fellow Oklahomans who’ve reached out to express their concern, and we ask everyone for continued prayers for Senator Ikley-Freeman and her family,” Floyd said.
Ikley-Freeman has been serving since November 2017 in the state Legislature.
“Sarah and I are praying for State Senator Allison Ikley-Freeman and keeping her family, friends and colleagues in the legislature in our thoughts during this time," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement.
