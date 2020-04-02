State senator, Oklahoma Blood Institute partner to host blood drives
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, is partnering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host three mobile blood drives to combat the shortage.
Two blood drives will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 and May 6 at Lowe’s, 11114 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby, and a third will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at Cedar Ridge Christian Church, 4010 W. New Orleans, Broken Arrow.
“Although COVID-19 is front and center for our health care systems, there is still a dire need for blood for many other patients,” Newhouse said. “OBI supplies blood to more than 90% of the hospitals in our state, including all of the children’s and veterans’ hospitals. Donating blood to address this critical shortage is one simple way Oklahomans can help our medical professionals during the COVID-19 public health crisis.”
To follow current Centers for Disease Control guidelines, each blood drive will take place at a mobile unit with scheduled appointments to reduce social contact for donors.
Appointment time slots, signups and donor information can be found at obi.org. Drive-ups are also welcome.