The state Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to require a Tulsa judge order BOK Center management follow COVID-19 “mandatory social distancing guidelines” during President Donald Trump’s campaign rally this weekend.
The decision appears to end an attempt by two Greenwood businesses and two individuals to require BOK Center management to enforce COVID-19 social distancing and other measures designed to limit the spread of the deadly virus ahead of Trump’s rally Saturday.
The rally Saturday is expected to fill the 19,000-plus seat arena to capacity, with thousands more perhaps outside the arena.
Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart has said he wants the Trump rally to be postponed since the city is in the midst of a major resurgence in new COVID-19 cases.
Two attorneys representing the parties filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Tulsa District Court, claiming the rally amounted to a “super spreader event,” of COVID-19 cases unless masks were required and other social distancing measures implemented.
The plaintiffs suing SMG and ASM Global Parent Inc. as managers of the BOK Center are: Greenwood Centre, Ltd., John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, Shannon Martin and Bim Stephen Bruner.
The lawsuit describes the plaintiffs as businesses and immunocompromised individuals who live and work in or near downtown.
The same day the lawsuit was filed, Tulsa District Judge Rebecca Nightingale rejected the request for an expedited evidentiary hearing and for a temporary injunction, prompting the appeal to the state Supreme Court.
In their appeal, the petitioners noted the injunction request does not seek to halt the rally, but rather to require SMG and ASM Global Parent Inc. to follow “government mandated social distancing protocols, including the required wearing of masks and reducing attendance so that at least six feet separates each rally-goer while in the arena."
The BOK Center manager has indicated that the Trump campaign plans to pack the arena with rally goers.
The lawsuit notes that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control considers indoor events like the Trump rally to create the “highest risk” for spreading COVID-19.
Proponents of the rally, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, have advised persons who are worried about contracting the virus or those over the age of 65 to not attend the event.
Attorneys for BOK management argued that the Trump campaign will take temperatures and provide masks for all attendees. The Trump campaign has also agreed to provide hand sanitizing stations on site.
These measures are evidence that the petitioners’ request for a temporary injunction will likely fail, BOK management claims.
BOK management attorneys also claimed that the parties named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit failed to show anything “beyond speculation that they would be harmed, much less harmed by the rally” as opposed to the already increasing number of COVID-19 infections that have been increasing for the past week.
The state Supreme Court on Thursday denied the petitioners’ request for an expedited hearing before the court. Rather, the petitioners and BOK management were asked to make their case via telephone before a Supreme Court referee, who would make a recommendation to the Supreme Court prior to their ruling.
