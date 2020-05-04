We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents casting absentee ballots in the upcoming elections will not have to get them notarized, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma and two individuals challenged the requirement, saying a 2002 change in state law only required signed affidavit under the penalty of perjury.

An Oklahoma Supreme Court referee last week heard oral arguments on the matter.

The League of Women Voters was concerned the notary requirement would hurt voter turnout during the upcoming elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The League of Women Voters also argued that the law change no longer required absentee voters to have a notary’s signature one the paperwork.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court directed State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax to recognize the affidavits.

“Respondent is barred from issuing ballot forms, instructions, and material suggesting notarization and/or a notarized affidavit form is the only means through which the requisite affidavit for absentee voting may be accomplished,” the order said.

