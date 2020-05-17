Construction on Oklahoma’s COVID-19 “insurance policy” is complete, but without a surge the renovated hospital rooms remain empty as officials evaluate what equipment to purchase and await lower costs in oversupply markets.
As part of its plan to create an additional 40% capacity in hospital systems, the state contracted with OSU Medical Center in Tulsa and Integris-Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue in Oklahoma City to serve as flex sites in case hospitals reach capacity.
Mayor G.T. Bynum on Thursday noted that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had finished construction on 125 rooms on three floors at OSU Medical Center that are designated only for COVID-19 care. There are 110 such rooms renovated at Integris.
Donelle Harder, spokeswoman for the state on COVID-19, said all the rooms at each location remain empty of equipment as hospitalizations in Oklahoma trend downward and the overflow capacity isn’t required.
She explained that officials are evaluating what other states didn’t need to purchase for their flex sites so that Oklahoma only buys what is absolutely necessary. The state also is looking to find unused, high-quality equipment at more competitive pricing as some states might sell off excesses after gearing up earlier for projections that turned out not to be as bleak.
“It’s kind of the state’s insurance plan for COVID,” Harder said. “All the recent experts are saying we’re probably two years out from getting into a scenario where we feel we’re eradicating COVID.
“We’re a year out if not more from a vaccine, and at that point, how much of the vaccine will really be available to the general public? How soon will we know how effective the vaccine is?”
The agreements are for $3,000 per bed per day, according to each contract.
At OSU, that equates to $375,000 per day or $22,500,000 total over the lease’s initial 60 days, which ends June 15.
The contract is renewable on a monthly basis and similar to the one with Integris. Integris’ initial term ends July 1 at $330,000 per day or a total cost of $20,130,000.
Oklahoma Watch first reported about the contracts earlier this month.
Harder said the daily bed cost might seem like a retainer simply for the bed space, but it also encompasses the projected costs to construct and fully staff the units. So, she said, the actual cost isn’t expected to be as high as what is listed in the contracts.
“We’re clearly going to come in under because we’ve not had to staff it yet,” Harder said. “We’ve not had people in beds. We don’t have beds.”
Monica Roberts, OSU’s director of media relations, said a construction invoice hasn’t been produced yet but the cost is expected to be about $6 million.
Harder said existing spaces were converted into intensive-care or medical-grade rooms that control airflow. The state won’t know total construction costs until it is invoiced for the work at OSU Med and Integris.
“We have the most control over OSU’s (contract) because it’s a state entity, whereas Integris, being private, they largely will be in a situation where they can just bill us because we have a contract in place,” Harder said. “Whereas with OSU, even though we have a contract in place, they are still a state entity, so we’re just kind of guaranteed a deeper level of collaboration.”
Harder said the state is in discussions regarding contract renewals or extensions.
She said it’s possible the contracts are allowed to conclude and, in that scenario, it would be in OSU Med’s and Integris’ interests to maintain the facilities in case the state later re-enters agreements amid a resurgence.
“We expect the partnership to continue, but the way the cost structure is arranged will clearly be reviewed at the end of these contracts,” Harder said.
The state will leverage federal reimbursement by pursuing grants from FEMA, HHS and the CARES Act to fully fund the COVID flex centers, from construction to staffing costs.
Without immediate demand, the plan now is to outfit the rooms more slowly in 50-unit increments. Harder said the state’s current agreements allow OSU to relocate and use equipment already at the hospital if demand should rise until new equipment is bought.
“There’s so many unknowns that both of these locations are set up for the potential that COVID really is among us longer than we want it to be,” Harder said. “We want it to be gone sooner, but we technically don’t know when the medical community will have developed a solution to truly rid itself in our state or around the globe.”
FEATURED
GALLERY
Look for the helpers: Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
Look for the helpers: 100,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in Bartlesville
Look for the helpers: The Opportunity Project
Look for the helpers: 413 Farm helps Amelia's Market
Look for the helpers: Vintage Wine Bar
Look for the helpers: Artist Scott Taylor
Look for the helpers: YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
Look for the helpers: Meal donations to prison guards
Look for the helpers: The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges
Look for the helpers: Local nurse heads to New York
Look for the helpers: Tulsa artist Rachel Rose Dazey
Look for the helpers: Meals on Wheels
Looking for the helpers: SPCA animal cruelty investigator
Look for the helpers: Ti Amo
Look for the helpers: Mask maker
Look for the helpers: Balloon artists
Look for the helpers: Animal fostering
Look for the helpers: Harvard Meats owner Duke Dinsmore
Look for the helpers: Tulsa Botanic Garden
Look for the helpers: Libraries
Look for the helpers: Tulsa artist Margee Golden Aycock
Look for the helpers: Elementary school teacher Bethany Martin
Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.