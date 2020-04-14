...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
Dr. Zhou Min, a recovered COVID-19 patient who had passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city’s blood center in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province on Feb. 18. Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies that may help reduce the viral load in patients fighting the disease. Chinatopix via AP/file
Curtis Barone, who was the patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Oklahoma, talks about his recovery and donation of plasma to help others. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
In the past two months, Curtis Barone has gone from enduring apprehension from others to being in demand for carrying blood that might be a COVID-19 patient’s best shot at survival.
The 56-year-old’s first overseas trip to London and Rome to visit a son who was studying abroad resulted in his contracting the novel coronavirus.
He flew back into Tulsa on Feb. 23, nearly a week before the U.S. issued a travel advisory for Italy and seven days before any symptoms appeared.
On March 6 he became the unnamed first COVID-19 patient whose positive test result was announced in Oklahoma, while he was self-isolated in his master bedroom.
He’s since tallied another unforgettable first — the initial recovered patient in Tulsa to donate his antibody-rich blood to the American Red Cross for use in a critical patient.
His “convalescent plasma” was infused Saturday night into an Ascension St. John Medical Center patient who had been on a ventilator for a week. She was weaned off the machine a little more than 36 hours later with a good prognosis for recovery.
“That feels really good; that feels nice,” Barone said Tuesday afternoon during an interview with the Tulsa World. “It’s a negative situation. Everybody gets to encounter it, but not everybody gets to experience it — if that makes sense.
“All of the U.S. is impacted by this — 97% has some sort of shelter-in-place — so everybody’s having to deal with this in some form or fashion. But only those that are infected that are fortunate enough to come out of it on the back end, now we have the opportunity to do something to help the country overcome this.”
Dr. Anuj Malik, director of infection control at Ascension St. John, is overseeing the patient’s care. Malik cautioned that infusions of convalescent plasma — antibody-rich blood — while encouraging, are unproven and not a panacea.
There isn’t a way to know whether the treatment helped her until more extensive information is available as part of the Mayo Clinic’s nationwide clinical trials, Malik said, but there is a “reasonable probability” that it will improve patient outcomes because of past experience using the treatment for Ebola and severe influenza.
“I think there’s at least moderate potential for this treatment,” Malik said. “It remains to be established, but my hopes are cautiously optimistic.”
‘Everything was heightened and maybe more acute’
It started with a tickle in his throat the night of Feb. 29. During the next 36 hours his health worsened.
Barone developed a fever — a COVID-19 symptom — and extreme body and joint aches. He was exhausted but had no cough or shortness of breath, the other two predominant symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
He ended up testing positive for strep throat and COVID-19. Having caught the flu in December, he compared the two experiences.
“Relative to the flu, I think everything was heightened and maybe more acute,” Barone said. “The joint pain I experienced was much more significant. That first Sunday night I don’t think I slept at all because I couldn’t get comfortable.”
Barone and his wife went to an emergency medical clinic, which gave them both masks to wear during the screening process. Instead of spending a lengthy time in a crowded waiting room, they called ahead and found a walk-in clinic that was nearly empty.
Barone works from home, so self-isolating in his bedroom wasn’t a problem. His wife slept in another room and cared for him, maintaining a physical distance, he said.
In announcing the first positive case in the county and state, Dr. Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department executive director, emphasized that the patient cooperated and did everything correctly.
On Tuesday, Dart reemphasized that point. He also said it was likely that others here had COVID-19 around the same time as Barone but weren’t tested.
Dart recalled how the “community was screaming” for health officials to tell more about where the patient was, but he said Barone did nothing to put the community at risk.
“I think it’s amazing that (the convalescent plasma donation) opportunity presented itself, and this gentleman is heroic to stand up,” Dart said. “He’s saving lives. And I think there’s nothing more noble than that.”
‘I think her prognosis is good’
Malik, the Ascension St. John infectious disease specialist, said the patient who was given Barone’s antibodies was sick for five or six days before going to the hospital.
He said she mainly had a cough, fever and chest discomfort, with shortness of breath that progressively worsened. The 36-year-old woman, who is obese and has mild diabetes, didn’t need much oxygen upon admission.
But Malik said she later required about a 50% concentration of oxygen and 10 to 12 centimeters of pressure to drive the oxygenation because she had so much fluid in her lungs — typical of more severe COVID-19 cases.
The plasma infusion occurred about 10 days after she entered the hospital and seven or eight days after she was put on a ventilator.
She was stable while on the ventilator but not improving as much as doctors would have liked, he said, but positive indicators began the day after her infusion.
“I think her prognosis is good,” Malik said. “I think that there is a high likelihood that she is going to progressively improve and not need the ventilator again and get discharged in a reasonable period of time.”
Barone looks forward to being able to donate again. And again.
He said he’s seen how the pandemic has brought out the best and worst of humanity.
He said some initial reactions to his positive test were driven by fear, whether for legitimate reasons by people with underlying health conditions or from those who simply didn’t understand the situation. Offsetting that experience were the first responders and front-line health professionals and people who take social distancing measures seriously, he said.
“Adhere as best you can to the shelter-in-place, safer-at-home policies,” Barone said. “It takes a village to get through this, and we all have to do our part.”
Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects.