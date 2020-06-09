OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s general revenue receipts fell nearly 12% short of the budgeted amount in May, officials said Tuesday.
The shortfall was not unexpected, given the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a worldwide oversupply of oil and natural gas. And, while the shortfall was severe, it was not anywhere close to April’s breathtaking 44%.
The Office of Management and Enterprise Services said May general revenue totaled $490.1 million, or 11.8% below budget projections made more than a year ago.
The amount was 14.6% below the same month a year ago.
General revenue receipts are now 8.8%, or $552.3 million, below budget projections, for the first 11 months of the fiscal year ending June 30.
This spring, the Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt transferred money from reserves once it became apparent the state would suffer a serious shortfall.
All major revenue sources except personal income taxes were far below budget and the same month a year ago. Personal income tax collections were actually 16.9% above the budget estimate, probably due in some part to 2019 tax payments arriving as a result of the usual annual due date being pushed back from April 15 to July 15.
April income tax collections were 61%, or $365.6 million, below budget estimates. The general fund gained back $27.4 million of that in May.
Sales tax, the state’s other major revenue stream, fell 15% below budget projections, compared to 18% in April, although the actual amount collected in May was slightly less than in April.
Gross production taxes on oil and natural gas, considered a leading indicator of economic activity in the state, remained well below projections although receipts from oil were actually slightly above expectations.
The “other” category, which includes medical marijuana, alcohol, fuel and gaming taxes, was 9.9% below budget projections.
