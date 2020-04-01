Tulsa city, county and health officials updated residents on COVID-19 through a live-streamed news conference Wednesday.

Based on Tuesday guidance, Tulsa will extend stay-at-home order through April 30, Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

"This order is in place to protect the lives of Tulsans," he said.

Because small business owners "probably have sacrificed the most" to save lives in Tulsa, Bynum said, a Resilience and Recovery Fund with $1.1 million from city of Tulsa will be operated by Tulsa Economic Development Corp. The nonprofit agency will accept no-interest loan applications from qualifying local small businesses immediately at tedcnet.com.

Officials have reported 719 cases of COVID-19 since around March 6; 115 confirmed cases are in Tulsa County. 

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are not reflective of the disease’s spread. Dr. Douglas Drevets, OU Medicine chief of infectious diseases, said he estimates the true number of cases to be closer to 5,000.

Dr. Dennis Blankenship, senior associate dean of academic affairs OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, said Monday that health care facilities in Oklahoma could reach capacity before April’s end. He expects by the third week in April that the state should be at a point where, if hospitals aren’t already overwhelmed, they are approaching it.

Bynum on Wednesday also announced an expansion for homeless shelters around Tulsa so they may enact appropriate social distancing for that vulnerable population. The former juvenile justice center will be operated by Day Center for the Homeless and Salvation Army during day and night as an overflow shelter, with support from the Anne & Henry Zarrow Foundation, Bynum said.

Dr. Bruce Dart of Tulsa Health Department said the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps has been activated, and those who want to volunteer would be required to do so by signing up at okmrc.org.

