Tulsa city, county and health officials updated residents on COVID-19 through a live-streamed news conference Wednesday.
Based on Tuesday guidance, Tulsa will extend stay-at-home order through April 30, Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
"This order is in place to protect the lives of Tulsans," he said.
Because small business owners "probably have sacrificed the most" to save lives in Tulsa, Bynum said, a Resilience and Recovery Fund with $1.1 million from city of Tulsa will be operated by Tulsa Economic Development Corp. The nonprofit agency will accept no-interest loan applications from qualifying local small businesses immediately at
tedcnet.com. Watch the news conference the aired via Facebook Live stream.
Officials have reported 719 cases of COVID-19 since around March 6; 115 confirmed cases are in Tulsa County.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are not reflective of the disease’s spread. Dr. Douglas Drevets, OU Medicine chief of infectious diseases, said
. he estimates the true number of cases to be closer to 5,000
Dr. Dennis Blankenship, senior associate dean of academic affairs OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, said Monday that
. He expects by the third week in April that the state should be at a point where, if hospitals aren’t already overwhelmed, they are approaching it. health care facilities in Oklahoma could reach capacity before April’s end
Bynum on Wednesday also announced an expansion for homeless shelters around Tulsa so they may enact appropriate social distancing for that vulnerable population. The former juvenile justice center will be operated by Day Center for the Homeless and Salvation Army during day and night as an overflow shelter, with support from the Anne & Henry Zarrow Foundation, Bynum said.
Dr. Bruce Dart of Tulsa Health Department said the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps has been activated, and those who want to volunteer would be required to do so by signing up at
okmrc.org. Video: Virtual COVID-19 forum with Mayor G.T. Bynum and Dr. Gerry Clancy
Germany - 73,217 cases, 802 deaths
The Pariser Platz square in front of the German landmark Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin.
German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting outside of their homes, which they believe will be easier to follow than locking people in their homes.
Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder also said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany has partially closed its borders with five neighbors, leading to queues at some crossings, German police launched new controls at the usually check-free borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark on Monday. Police turned back some pedestrians at Kehl, across the Rhine river from the French city of Strasbourg.
Markus Schreiber/Associated Press
Switzerland - 17,137 cases, 461 deaths
A female federal police officer puts on a breathing mask at the border crossing to Switzerland.
Switzerland was among the first countries in Europe to suspend its national soccer league due to the spreading risk of COVID-19.
Patrick Seeger/AP file
Netherlands - 13,696 cases, 1,175 deaths
A sign asks visitors to observe social distancing in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, on March 26. The Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Peter Dejong/Associated Press
Belgium - 13,964 cases, 828 deaths
People line up outside a supermarket to buy supplies in Brussels on March 18. Belgium tightened lockdown measures starting Wednesday.
Francisco Seco/Associated Press
Sub-Saharan Africa - 3,500+ cases, 58 deaths
A video of outbreak spread in West Africa in 2014 plays on a laptop at U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Md., on March 19, 2020, where scientists are working to help develop solutions to prevent, detect and treat the coronavirus.
Twenty-four of Africa's 54 countries already have fully closed borders, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An unprecedented lockdown in South Africa started March 27 for 57 million people. Two people with COVID-19 were charged with attempted murder because they didn't obey orders to isolate themselves. Dozens have been arrested for violations.
Dog-walking is barred in South Africa, along with running, alcohol sales and cigarette sales. Borders are closed to human traffic.
Andrew Harnik/AP file
Greece - 1,314 cases, 49 deaths
Tourists wearing protective masks watch a change of Presidential Guards in front of the parliament in Athens on March 15.
Greek health authorities have warned people to stay home, and have shut down everything from restaurants, bars and cafes to public organized beaches, ski resorts, hair salons and movie theaters.
Greece has been on lockdown for just over a week, with people allowed to leave their homes only for certain limited reasons.
Yorgos Karahalis/Associated Press
India - 1,397 cases, 35 deaths
A banner says a Hindu temple is shut down in Dharmsala, India, on March 25.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population.
In recent days, India had gradually expanded stay-at-home orders, banned international and domestic flights and suspended passenger service on its extensive rail system until March 31.
India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
India's tourist ministry shut down the Taj Mahal, its iconic “monument of love,” to visitors.
Ashwini Bhatia/Associated Press
Poland - 2,311 cases, 33 deaths
A protective tent is set up outside a hospital housing a patient who has been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Warsaw.
Mass events are being canceled across the country and nearby Austria through April.
Over 4,000 people in Poland are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.
Poland closed its borders to thousands of cross-border workers effective March 27; cross-border workers will be required to stay on one side of the border until April 11.
Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press
Australia - 4,559 cases, 18 deaths
Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is in isolation at a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He returned to Australia on March 8 from Washington, D.C., where he met U.S. Attorney-General William Barr and President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka.
New South Wales state Sen. Andrew Bragg said March 17 that he had suffered flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus after attending a friend’s wedding.
Queensland state Sen. Susan McDonald said she tested positive on March 16.
Rod McGuirk/Associated Press file
