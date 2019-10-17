If you look for the Stephenson Cancer Center on a map, you’ll find it in Oklahoma City — a few miles south of the state Capitol, in fact. But that’s not how Dr. Robert Mannel thinks about it.
“It’s not a building with walls,” Mannel said Wednesday. “It’s a vision for the state.”
Southern Hills Country Club hosted a presentation Wednesday evening to help Tulsans understand the statewide, and even regional, significance of the Stephenson Center’s work. Since May 2018, it has been designated a National Cancer Institute, a distinction given to only 2% of cancer centers nationwide, opening opportunities to receive millions of dollars in federal funding.
“Yes, we have buildings where we see patients and where we do research,” said Mannel, director of the center. “But, more importantly, we have a network throughout Oklahoma to have a statewide impact on patient care, research, education and health care policy.”
The Stephenson Center had been working toward an NCI designation since its inception in 2001, when the state Legislature called upon the University of Oklahoma to establish an academic cancer center to provide treatment, research, community outreach and education. Lawmakers, however, left the center largely unfunded until 2004, when then-Gov. Brad Henry proposed a new tobacco tax, which has generated tens of millions of dollars for the center.
Tulsa oil executive Charles Stephenson and his wife, Peggy, donated $12 million to the center in 2010, funding endowments and helping finish construction of the center’s seven-story facility near the state Capitol.
“To really support something,” Charles Stephenson said, “you have to be affected by it.”
His mother and father both died of lung cancer while Peggy’s mother had melanoma, Stephenson said. And Peggy herself survived breast cancer.
The couple were grateful to have an opportunity to fund a cancer center, he said.
“As we have watched it grow and mature,” he said, “we’ve been very pleased with what we’ve seen and the progress they’re making.”
The center ranks in the Top 50 in the nation for cancer care in the 2019-2020 U.S. News & World Report rankings.
