A Stillwater man died in a crash on U.S. 177 in northern Payne County on Monday afternoon.
Thomas Myers, 24, was pronounced dead at Stillwater Medical Center after the crash. Myers was northbound about 3.5 miles north of Stillwater in a 2016 Ford Transit when he went left of center for unknown reasons, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Myers struck an oncoming semi tractor-trailer, missing the cab but hitting the rear end of the trailer. The driver of the semi was not injured.
Emergency crews from the Stillwater Fire Department removed Myers from the vehicle after about 25 minutes using the jaws of life. The crash remains under investigation.