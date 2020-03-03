A married couple were found shot to death Monday inside their south Tulsa home, and police say their adult son is responsible.
Bryan Spence, 40, of Stillwater was arrested on two complaints of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Joseph Gary Spence, 66, and Beverly Jane Spence, 65, whose bodies were found after officers began investigating a report of an abandoned vehicle about 8:45 a.m.
The vehicle, left near 91st Street and Harvard Avenue, still had the keys inside, as well as a couple of rifles, police said. The finding led to modified lockdowns at two nearby Jenks schools during part of Monday, but no disturbances were reported at the schools.
The vehicle’s registration led officers to the Spences' home in the 5100 block of East 88th Street, and officers smelled the odor of natural gas when they arrived.
A Tulsa Fire Department Hazardous Materials crew was called to ventilate the house, and responders found the back door open with the Spences fatally shot inside.
Text messages on the father's iPad show that Bryan Spence owed his dad a "significant" amount of money, which he later stated was $17,000, and that the two had arranged a meeting to collect the debt on Sunday, according to an arrest report.
"The victim told Bryan Spence he had a bed waiting for him in Tulsa, to which Bryan agreed to travel to their residence," the report states.
Detectives found that Bryan Spence had deleted the text messages with his father on his phone. He denied having been in Tulsa on Sunday, but detectives gathered video surveillance from a nearby home that showed a car matching his car's description travel toward his parents' home Sunday evening.
Detectives agreed that the crime scene appeared to have been staged as a burglary, the report states.
Spence was booked into the Tulsa County jail Monday evening.
His parents were victims of the first double homicide investigated in Tulsa this year, bringing the total number of individual homicides within city limits to 11.

