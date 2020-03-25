Oklahoma Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.
Ostrowe is reportedly recovering at his home and following quarantine procedures.
He and other members of the state Cabinet have been working remotely for more than a week and has not been in contact with Gov. Kevin Stitt in more than two weeks, according to a news release.
Ostrowe, president and CEO of O&M Restaurant Group in Oklahoma City, was reportedly tested after a prolonged high fever. In his role as secretary, he oversees state financial institutions.
The state Department of Health is tracing Ostrowe’s contacts, and staff who have been in contact with him in the past week have been asked to quarantine for the next two weeks
