Gov. Kevin Stitt intends to appoint attorney and businessman Michael A. Cawley to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents, filling a vacancy left by Renzi Stone’s resignation.

Stitt announced Monday afternoon that he will appoint Cawley pending confirmation from the state Senate. Cawley, of Ardmore, received undergraduate and law-school degrees from OU.

He will finish the final two years of Stone’s seven-year term. Stone, a former OU basketball player, abruptly resigned from the board Oct. 22.

