Gov. Kevin Stitt on Sunday amended his COVID-19 order, requiring travelers from six states to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The amendment also requires delivery personnel to submit to screenings upon request before entering hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and daycares.
It also prevents health care workers and their families from discrimination in housing or childcare.
“Our health care workers are the true heroes in this fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Stitt. “These protections will continue to keep them and their families safe as they work to take care of their fellow Oklahomans.”
In accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, Sixth Amended Executive Order 2020-07 requires travelers entering Oklahoma from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. This requirement also extends to anyone who has traveled from California, Louisiana or Washington.
Self-quarantine protocols include staying at home, not having visitors and practicing social distancing. Individuals who are self-quarantined and need access to groceries or medication should seek to have them delivered to their doorstep or call 211 for assistance.
The amended order also requires delivery personnel to submit to screening upon request before entering certain facilities. The screening would likely include a temperature check and short questionnaire about possible exposure to COVID-19.
Additionally, the amendment, Stitt's office said, protects health care workers and their families from discrimination related to housing or child care.
“We know how critical it is that our health care workers have access to child care so they can continue their vital life-saving work,” said Gov. Stitt. “It goes against the Oklahoma Standard to exclude families of health care workers from the services they need while they are working so hard to protect us.”
Gallery: U.S. surpasses 125,000 cases: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?
United States: 164,785 cases, 3,173 deaths
Capitol Hill in Washington is pictured March 27 after lawmakers passed a a $2.2 trillion rescue package to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by
the coronavirus pandemic.
It's the largest economic rescue bill in history and builds on efforts focused on vaccines and emergency response, sick and family medical leave for workers, and food aid.
It would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while
workers are forced to stay home.
The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child
Susan Walsh/Associated Press
Germany - 67,051 cases, 682 deaths
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a news conference March 22. German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting outside of their homes, which they believe will be easier to follow than locking people in their homes.
Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder also said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany has partially closed its borders with five neighbors, leading to queues at some crossings, German police launched new controls at the usually check-free borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark on Monday. Police turned back some pedestrians at Kehl, across the Rhine river from the French city of Strasbourg.
Michael Kappeler/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 22,465 cases, 1,412 deaths
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London on March 1. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced March 27.
Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 25.
In London, home to almost 9 million, the government urged people to stay off public transportation as authorities considered imposing tougher travel restrictions. The British government is now drawing up legislation giving itself new powers to detain people and restrict gatherings.
On March 16, Johnson told people to eliminate unnecessary contact with others, working from home where possible and avoiding bars, restaurants, theaters and other venues.
Britain is one of the few European countries not to order the mass closure of schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but that has started to change. The governments of Scotland and Wales both say schools will close Friday.
England has not yet closed schools, but a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson says an announcement will be made “imminently.”
Henry Nicholls/Associated Press
Switzerland - 16,176 cases, 373 deaths
A female federal police officer puts on a breathing mask at the border crossing to Switzerland.
Switzerland was among the first countries in Europe to suspend its national soccer league due to the spreading risk of COVID-19.
Patrick Seeger/AP file
Netherlands - 12,622 cases, 1,040 deaths
A sign asks visitors to observe social distancing in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, on March 26. The Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Peter Dejong/Associated Press
Belgium - 12,775 cases, 705 deaths
People line up outside a supermarket to buy supplies in Brussels on March 18. Belgium tightened lockdown measures starting Wednesday.
Francisco Seco/Associated Press
Japan - 1,307 cases, 45 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
A cook wears a mask outside a restaurant March 26 in Tokyo. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is setting up a special task force to discuss coronavirus measures and emergency responses.
Abe said March 24 that the IOC president has agreed “100%” to proposal of postponing Olympics for about one year.
Schools across the country were closed for weeks, affecting 12.8 million students.
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed through March 15. Japan's professional baseball league says it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums. A
female patient tested positive for COVID-19 a second time despite being discharged from a hospital after contracting the virus previously.
Abe acknowledged that postponing this year's
Summer Olympics could be unavoidable. Canada and Australia added to the pressure on Olympic organizers by suggesting they wouldn't send athletes to Tokyo this summer. The International Olympic Committee said it would examine the situation over the next few weeks.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Sub-Saharan Africa - 3,500+ cases, 58 deaths
A video of outbreak spread in West Africa in 2014 plays on a laptop at U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Md., on March 19, 2020, where scientists are working to help develop solutions to prevent, detect and treat the coronavirus.
Twenty-four of Africa's 54 countries already have fully closed borders, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An unprecedented lockdown in South Africa started March 27 for 57 million people. Two people with COVID-19 were charged with attempted murder because they didn't obey orders to isolate themselves. Dozens have been arrested for violations.
Dog-walking is barred in South Africa, along with running, alcohol sales and cigarette sales. Borders are closed to human traffic.
Andrew Harnik/AP file
Greece - 1,212 cases, 43 deaths
Tourists wearing protective masks watch a change of Presidential Guards in front of the parliament in Athens on March 15.
Greek supermarkets will restrict the flow of customers entering the premises from Monday.
Greek health authorities have warned people to stay home, and have shut down everything from restaurants, bars and cafes to public organized beaches, ski resorts, hair salons and movie theaters.
Yorgos Karahalis/Associated Press
India - 1,071 cases, 29 deaths
A banner says a Hindu temple is shut down in Dharmsala, India, on March 25.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population.
In recent days, India had gradually expanded stay-at-home orders, banned international and domestic flights and suspended passenger service on its extensive rail system until March 31.
India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
India's tourist ministry shut down the Taj Mahal, its iconic “monument of love,” to visitors.
Ashwini Bhatia/Associated Press
Poland - 1,984 cases, 26 deaths
A protective tent is set up outside a hospital housing a patient who has been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Warsaw.
Mass events are being canceled across the country and nearby Austria through April.
Over 4,000 people in Poland are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.
Poland closed its borders to thousands of cross-border workers effective March 27; cross-border workers will be required to stay on one side of the border until April 11.
Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press
Australia - 4,203 cases, 17 deaths
Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is in isolation at a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He returned to Australia on March 8 from Washington, D.C., where he met U.S. Attorney-General William Barr and President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka.
New South Wales state Sen. Andrew Bragg said March 17 that he had suffered flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus after attending a friend’s wedding.
Queensland state Sen. Susan McDonald said she tested positive on March 16.
Rod McGuirk/Associated Press file
