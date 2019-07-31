OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt will select his first Oklahoma Supreme Court justice from three applicants serving as state judges — a member of the state Court of Civil Appeals, a district judge and an associate district judge.
The Judicial Nominating Commission sent the three names to the governor last week after paring a list of seven applicants.
The governor will be filling a vacancy in a nine-county district in northern Oklahoma that was created when John R. Reif retired from the court earlier this year.