OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt will select his first Oklahoma Supreme Court justice from three applicants serving as state judges — a member of the state Court of Civil Appeals, a district judge and an associate district judge.

The Judicial Nominating Commission sent the three names to the governor last week after paring a list of seven applicants.

The governor will be filling a vacancy in a nine-county district in northern Oklahoma that was created when John R. Reif retired from the court earlier this year.

Paul Tyrrell 918-581-8326

paul.tyrrell@tulsaworld.com

