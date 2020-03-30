A single car sits at the intersection of 61st Street and Sheridan Road in Tulsa on Sunday, the morning after Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a shelter-in-place order for Tulsans. The order will be in place through April 16. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
This section of 61st Street east of Memorial Drive had very little traffic on Sunday, the morning after Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a shelter-in-place order for Tulsans. The order will be in place through April 16. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
This section of 71st street east of Sheridan has very little traffic on Sunday, March 29, 2020, the morning after Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a shelter-in-place order for Tulsans. The order will be in place through April 16. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Gov. Kevin Stitt amended his COVID-19 order on Sunday, requiring travelers from six states to self-quarantine for two weeks.
The amendment also prevents health care workers and their families from discrimination in housing or child care.
“Our health care workers are the true heroes in this fight against COVID-19,” Stitt said. “These protections will continue to keep them and their families safe as they work to take care of their fellow Oklahomans.”
In accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the amended executive order requires travelers entering Oklahoma from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana or Washington to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
Self-quarantine protocols include staying at home, not having visitors and practicing social distancing. Individuals who are self-quarantined and need access to groceries or medication should seek to have them delivered to their doorstep or call 211 for assistance.
The amended order also requires delivery personnel to submit to screenings upon request before entering certain facilities, including hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and day cares. The screening will likely include a temperature check and short questionnaire about possible exposure to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the city of Tulsa remained relatively calm Sunday on the first day of Mayor G.T. Bynum’s shelter-at-home order, according to city officials.
Eighteen more days to go.
Tulsa police fielded calls for compliance checks, and although at least one person was initially booked into the city jail on a complaint of violating the order, Capt. Malcolm Williams said it was in error — she should have been booked on another offense — and it has since been corrected.
“This is uncharted territory for everyone in Tulsa,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “We had some bumps today, but I think overall the vast majority of people want to do the right thing to keep our community safe.”
Williams said Sunday afternoon he was not aware of anyone being arrested by Tulsa police for violating Bynum’s order.
“We’ve had a few calls about people gathering (in groups of 10 or more) and things like that,” he said.
Under Bynum’s order, such gathering is prohibited and Tulsans are ordered to shelter at their homes unless they’re conducting essential activities, such as grocery store visits or exercising outdoors, given they adhere to social distancing guidelines and stay 6 feet from those not in their household.
Anyone found in violation of the order could face imprisonment in the city jail up to 90 days and/or a fine of up to $100.
Two bar owners were cited for allegedly violating the order Saturday, police said.
The owner of Crystal Skull bar, 1005 S. Sheridan Road, was cited for obstruction of a civil defense order after telling officers a crowd of motorcycle riders and patrons “just showed up” while he was working, and since it was someone’s birthday, he bought them a round of shots.
Officers had previously received a tip from that the bar was planning a party in violation of the order, according to a news release.
Officers were later called to a reported party at the White Crow Bar, 424 S. Memorial Drive, and cited the owner, who was apparently streaming drag queen performances online.
“When officers arrived they found the doors locked, cars parked out front, and loud music from inside the bar,” a corporal wrote in a news release.
There was no answer to a knock, so officers backed off to watch.
“A few minutes later the door opened,” the release continued, and “drag queens came out quick stepping to their cars.”
Officers estimated 15-20 people were inside, including the drag queens, the release stated.
Bars were ordered to close in Tulsa about two weeks ago. Essential businesses however, as outlined by the state, can remain in operation if they incorporate social distancing and mitigation steps.
The Jenks City Council passed an order similar to Bynum’s at an emergency meeting Sunday, which will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Jenks Tribune reported.
County officials also decided to close LaFortune Park Golf Course until further notice at 8 p.m. Sunday, and South Lakes Golf Course in Jenks reportedly plans to soon follow suit.
Oklahoma State University-Stillwater announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday. A female student who self-quarantined 10 days ago is recovering from mild symptoms.
“We have acted by taking unprecedented steps over the last few weeks to protect our campus community and do our part to prevent the spread of this virus,” President Burns Hargis wrote in a letter to the OSU community. “We will continue to act and do everything we can to flatten the curve through social distancing and other measures as outlined by the CDC and the governor’s Executive Order.”
Oklahoma’s reported COVID-19 death toll rose to 16 on Sunday, with three deaths reported in Tulsa County.
The number of confirmed cases in the state has surpassed 400.
