Gravel trucks and a bulldozer rumbled along a makeshift gravel road under construction this week where floodwater covered the trailhead for the old Bird Creek Nature Trail at Oxley Nature Center in May.
The spring flood of 2019 continues to change the landscape near the headquarters of Tulsa’s nature center at Mohawk Park. A wide path through the woods is cleared now under an emergency response plan that will allow heavy equipment to reach the creek and repair an area where the flood eroded a bend in the creek and exposed an old landfill.
The immediate goal, with approvals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is to “stop the bleeding,” said City Engineer Paul Zachary.
“When I talked to the guys at the Corps and at FEMA and was saying we have an exposed dump that when we get large rains and Bird Creek comes up we’re floating trash out of a landfill downstream, it was, ‘You need to get that capped and get it done as soon as possible,’ and it was ‘We agree,’ ” he said.
Normally any project of this kind involving a waterway would involve an environmental study and a long permitting process.
After this initial project is complete, some more permanent solutions will be considered, Zachary said. But the immediate fix, which essentially aims to replace what was lost in the flood, will require a great deal of material and labor. Total costs and the time required are not yet known.
“It’s a big project. It will likely cost in the hundreds of thousands,” Zachary said.
Two extras come along with the repair project. One is a Band-Aid measure added to get heavy equipment through Mohawk Park and to the Oxley area. The other is added protection for the creek bank and landfill that the city of Tulsa decided was an important add-on.
Bird Creek not only washed out the landfill but it also nearly took a piece out of Mohawk Boulevard about 100 yards from the entrance to the 804-acre nature center area. The bank eroded dangerously close to the road, which has been closed to traffic since the flood.
Other roads through the park couldn’t accommodate heavy equipment, so the only solution was a temporary fix to shore up the Park Road to Mohawk route for hauling in bulldozers, gravel trucks and track-hoes, he said.
“It still won’t be open to the public, just for the equipment,” he said. A more permanent fix along that stretch of road is something else that might be considered for the future, he said.
Oxley Nature Center Director Eddie Reese watched the work underway Tuesday and marveled at the amount of gravel coming in to create the quarter-mile road to the creek. What was a sloped bank now is a cut-off, vertical bank with about a 15-foot drop to the creek with trash exposed at its face in three places.
Reese said he and other naturalists walked the chosen path through the woods with engineers weeks ago to flag trees that were older or of important varieties that they wanted to save if at all possible. Engineers, too, looked at the trees, undergrowth and soil underfoot to lay the best and easiest possible path to the eroded bank.
Plans are underway to create a new Bird Creek trailhead and path — a little farther away from the creek this time, Reese said.
“You won’t be missing much of the old trail, actually,” he said.
Volunteer groups have been coming to Oxley regularly in organized cleanup events to pick up the loads of plastic and other debris that washed across to cover nearly every inch of the Bird Creek Trail area’s landscape during the flood, he said.
To make the road, trees were cut off close to the soil and bulldozers cleared the brush. A wide ribbon of black Geotextile was stretched back toward the damaged creek bank, and trucks came one after another to cover the black cloth with gravel for the bulldozer to pack and spread. The road looked to be about 2½ to 3 feet thick on the established portion of the temporary road.
“You dump rock in front of the equipment and roll the equipment on top and keep packing it in until it holds up,” Zachary said.
The undulating river bottom terrain and sandy and moist soils will mean some parts of the road will be much thicker than others and may need amendments as heavy equipment traffic wears it down.
At the creek, a similar sort of process will continue, with clay dirt materials to cap the exposed landfill, as the project rebuilds about 30 feet of sloped bank down to the creek, Zachary said.
“If there wasn’t a dump behind it, we probably would cut into that and lay it back, but we wanted to minimize any of the dump material we’ll be encountering,” he said. “Any that we are encountering will be hauled to a licensed landfill, and we’ll need to keep track of that.”
He described the cap as “sort of a triangle” that will cover the cut-off bank and replace the sloped portion of the bank that washed away in the flood.
When the landfills closed decades ago, they were capped with clay soils, but the creek eroded those away, he said.
FEMA has said it will reimburse for work to replace what has been lost, but Zachary said city of Tulsa officials believe that if they “just put another pile of dirt out there” they could soon be back in the same situation with a washed-away bank and an exposed landfill.
“We’ll be hauling in clays to seal it and also some shale to make sure we have a definite impermeable clay layer,” he said. “Then we will put 12- to 24-inch riprap on the outside face of that with filter fabric under that.”
The riprap and underlying cloth are an add-on, obviously things that weren’t there prior to the flood, he said.
“We decided let’s do it and document it. If FEMA says, ‘No, not on our nickel,’ that’s fine,” he said. “We’re going into that with our eyes wide open and know we might not be reimbursed. That cost will be borne by the city.”
