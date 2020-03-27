After breaking a 102-year-old high-temperature record Thursday it still is high water and not heat that is on the minds of Oklahomans still flood-weary from 2019.
Storms, possibly severe, are forecast Friday night into Saturday morning and more rain is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday on top of area reservoirs that are already using up to 40% and 50% of their flood pool storage and rivers that are running at elevated levels. But things may not be as bad as they seem, according National Weather Service forecasters.
“It is a little scary for people this time of year to have the lakes elevated, and places in the main stem of the Arkansas River from Muskogee to Fort Smith running very high with all the rain,” said Bill Lawrence, hydrologist in charge at the National Weather Service Arkansas-Red Basin River Forecast Center in Tulsa. “The good news is we’re starting to green up and when that happens all that vegetation sucks up a lot of water.”
The high temperature of 93 Thursday broke the record high of 87 for that date set in 1918, and the warm and relatively dry days this week let the landscape drain so the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could start dropping reservoir levels more aggressively, Lawrence said.
And the rainfall forecast for this weekend may not be as severe as predicted, according to Ray Sondag, meteorologist at the Tulsa Weather Forecast Center.
Chances of “strong to severe” storms, especially north of Interstate 44 with some large hail and damaging winds is about 30%-50% Friday night into Saturday. Chances of a tornado increase farther north into Kansas, he said.
The system does not look like it will produce a great deal of rain, however, and there is an equal chance of no storms at all.
“The atmosphere is such that it will be hard for a storm to develop, but if one does get going it will be strong to severe,” he said.
Widespread rain across the region is forecast for Monday and Tuesday, which could be more of concern for lake and river levels, he said.
As of Thursday the forecast looked like it might produce only ½ to 1 inch in most places. There is a possibility for a system to stall and drop more, however, he said.
“We’re still a few days out from that. We’ll just have to keep an eye on it,” he said.
Lawrence said the northeast region is coming off its wettest year in recorded history in 2019 and above-normal precipitation January through March presented a challenge.
“Luckily the Corps of Engineers was able to get most lakes down to conservation pool, normal level, about a month ago, but with all the rains the past couple of weeks the flood pools have started to fill,” he said.
The warmer, drier week let water run off the landscape and caused vegetation to sprout, he said. Trees and other actively growing vegetation makes a big difference, he said. An area where 2-3 inches might lead to flooding in the winter, might take 4-5 inches with the landscape green and growing.
In the meantime, the reservoir system is working the way it is supposed to work and the rivers are running a maximum flow without creating floods at Muskogee or Van Buren, Arkansas, he said.
“We work very closely with the Corps of Engineers and they do a very good job of emptying out those reservoirs,” he said. “They’re doing everything in their power to get back down to conservation pool.”
The Arkansas River at Van Buren was 2 feet above “flood stage” early Saturday, at the same time it was just at flood level at Muskogee. The river in both locations has run just at or under flood stage all week in those locations, according to Weather Service charts.
The Weather Service has reported elevated odds for severe flooding this spring because of groundwater saturation but Lawrence emphasized that the greatest odds still are against a repeat of 2019.
“Last May we had areas with 30 inches of rain in that month, so 70-80% of their average annual rainfall came in one month,” he said. “The odds of having another year like that are statistically slim. We’ve got an earlier start this year, but the spigot could still turn off in April and we could go dry for months.”
