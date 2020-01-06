The National Weather Service in Tulsa is scheduling several storm spotter training sessions beginning this month and running through March.
“Throughout eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas, trained and dedicated individuals monitor the skies around their communities during severe weather events,” the weather service said.
“These storm spotters provide first-hand severe weather reports to their local officials, and to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, which are used to make critical warning decisions.”
Each winter and spring the NWS Tulsa office trains members of police and fire departments, emergency management officials and amateur radio operators on spotting techniques.
Typically, the training is coordinated by a local group (such as an emergency management agency) and an NWS meteorologist serves as the guest instructor.
“The goal of the training is not just to recognize tornadoes, but to have some understanding of storm structure, which in turn better prepares the spotter for the extreme and unusual circumstances.”
Other topics covered include an update on the latest NWS technology and procedures, ideas for organizing/coordinating spotter groups and important safety considerations.
The training is free and requires no preregistration.
At least 19 sessions have been scheduled so far in eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Times and locations of several meetings have yet to be determined.
For a complete list, go to weather.gov/tsa/spotter_training. The list will be updated as times and locations are confirmed.
For more information, contact Ed Calianese, warning coordination meteorologist for the Tulsa office, at 918-838-7838 or email ed.calianese@noaa.gov.
