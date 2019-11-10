A strong cold front will enter northeast Oklahoma after midnight and surge into northwest Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma toward daybreak, forecasters said.
Light precipitation is expected both ahead and behind the boundary, with few thunderstorms possible across southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"As colder air filters south, a light wintry mix may develop Monday morning across parts of northeast Oklahoma. This wintry mix will shift farther south and east by the afternoon, and may changeover to all light snow across northwest Arkansas before tapering off late in the day," forecasters said.
"Some light accumulations will be possible, mainly for parts of northwest Arkansas."
Near record low temperatures will be possible by Tuesday morning, with moderating temperatures expected by mid to late week.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Tonight: Showers after midnight. Low around 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain or freezing rain likely before noon, then a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle between noon and 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 30 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Wind chill values between 4 and 14. North wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50. North wind around 5 mph.