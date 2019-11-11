A strong cold front entered northeast Oklahoma overnight, bringing gusty winds and dropping temperatures that will persist until Monday night, forecasters said.
Light precipitation is expected both ahead and behind the boundary, with few thunderstorms possible across southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"As colder air filters south, a light wintry mix may develop Monday morning across parts of northeast Oklahoma. This wintry mix will shift farther south and east by the afternoon, and may changeover to all light snow across northwest Arkansas before tapering off late in the day," forecasters said.
"Some light accumulations will be possible, mainly for parts of northwest Arkansas."
Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma are under a wind advisory until 6 p.m., and the weather service urged motorists to pay attention to wind gusts while driving, specially to crosswinds on bridges and overpasses.
Near record low temperatures will be possible by Tuesday morning, with moderating temperatures expected by mid to late week.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Veteran's Day: Occasional rain, possibly mixing with snow after noon, then gradually ending. Temperature falling to around 29 by 5pm. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 15. Wind chill values between 4 and 9. North wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values between 4 and 14. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.