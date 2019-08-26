An adult student was arrested on a complaint of making terroristic threats to Bartlesville High School, Bartlesville police said Monday.
Matthew Conner, a student at the school, reportedly told authorities "he was not serious with his threats to the school but was hoping his threats would have him expelled from school," police said in a news release.
"Conner stated he was remorseful for his actions," the release said.
The Bartlesville Police Department received an anonymous tip of possible terroristic acts being committed at the school, the release said.
The criminal investigation division "responded promptly and worked alongside school administrators, as well as the school resource officers, and was able to determine the origin of the threats," police said.
