A Union Freshman Academy student will face criminal charges and school disciplinary actions after a gun was found in his backpack Monday, the school said.
"This afternoon while investigating a separate issue and prior to any search, a student being questioned informed us he had a gun in his backpack," a letter sent to parents states.
"The student and the weapon were immediately secured. At no time was the gun brought out at school or used to threaten other students or staff.
"Law enforcement was notified and the student was removed from campus. Criminal charges will be brought in addition to school-imposed disciplinary measures.
"... the safety and security of our staff and students is and will continue to be our top priority," the letter said.
A copy of the letter was provided to local news media by Union Public Schools spokesman Chris Payne.