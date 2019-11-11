A Union High School student faces criminal charges after he reportedly brought a handgun to school Monday.
Union Public Schools spokesman Chris Payne said in a news release that in the last hour of classes, the office received a call concerning a student reportedly having something suspicious on him.
An administrator and security officer went to the classroom and escorted the student to the office, according to a news release. The student reportedly had a handgun in a makeshift holster.
Law enforcement was notified, and officials believe at no time was the gun brought out or used to threaten students or staff, according to a news release. The student will also face school disciplinary measures.
In a separate incident on Oct. 21st, a student at Union Freshman Academy told staff he had a gun in his backpack. The student similarly faced criminal and disciplinary measures.
Payne couldn't discuss specific security measures in place at the district's campuses, but said the two incidents are "unusual" at the district.
"Of course this is something we're concerned about," Payne said. "It is the second incident of a gun in about three weeks, it's not at the same school, but of course it's of great concern to us.
"What we're doing is in both instances, we've let parents from both schools know just as quickly as we've been able to after the events so they know of it. It's also a reminder that students are not to bring guns to school."
There were 29 firearms incidents at Oklahoma schools in the 2016-2017 school year, according to a report from the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
Fifteen of those involved handguns, and none of them resulted in any injuries, according to the report.