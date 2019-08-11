More back-to-school events
• 10:30 to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 13 at Restore Hope Ministries at 6910 S. 101st East Ave.: Free school supplies
• 10 a.m. to noon Thursday Aug. 15 at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.: Free school supplies, books, backpacks and more at event with food, activities for kids
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday Aug. 16 at Guthrie Green, 111 E. M.B. Brady St.: Free school supplies and backpacks at movie night with Oklahoma first lady Sarah Stitt and Superintendent Joy Hofmeister hosted by Oklahoma Fosters (Tickets are free, but RSVPs are requested online at bit.ly/2yJpgCl.)
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 17 at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, 3666 N. Peoria Ave.: Free school supplies and food at a Christian Ministers Alliance event
• 9 a.m. to noon Saturday Aug. 17 at Tulsa Tech’s Lemley Memorial campus, 3420 S. Memorial Drive: Free school supplies, haircuts and health screenings
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Picasso’s Barber Studio, 3049 S. Sheridan Road: Free school supplies, haircuts, food and Madden 20 video game tournament. Donations will be collected at the barber shop through Aug. 24.