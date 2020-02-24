Students at a little school in Craig County are going down in history as the first middle-school and upper-elementary Oklahomans to participate in Expedition Yellowstone, a three-day immersive-learning program at the national park.
Thirty-two fifth-grade through eighth-grade students from Bluejacket Public School will venture to Lamar Valley, outside of Yellowstone’s Northern Range. Led by teachers Shawn Martin and Lori Lillard — and joined by six other chaperones — the students will go to Yellowstone in April.
For three days, students will work with park rangers learning teamwork while working on such things as using radio telemetry, investigating/cleaning a carcass and predator-prey relationships.
“This feels like it’s going to be life-changing for these kids,” Lillard said. “They don’t have many opportunities to go somewhere, let alone go anywhere this huge. I think it will be more than science lessons. The things they bring home will broaden their horizons.”
Active learning
Martin learned of the program last year after talking with Oklahoma State University’s Julie Angle about her work at Yellowstone and educational opportunities within the national park system.
“(Organizers) want to hook kids on science when they are still able to be awestruck and impressed,” Martin said of the trip’s emphasis on younger students.
Martin got busy researching the trip. After obtaining a green light from Superintendent Shellie Baker, Martin pushed forward to check with students and their parents. When dozens of parents and students expressed interest, Martin formally applied.
“We’re a very small school, but we are hoping to repeat it in the future,” Martin said, adding the school will receive a grade from Yellowstone officials based upon their preparation and performance. A good score will keep the school in the system for future trips.
Students pay $135 to participate. That is in addition to the necessary gear, food and other travel-related expenses. Individuals, businesses and tribes are helping to fund the trip. Patrons have donated water bottles and socks for each student. Others are donating food or money.
Officials from the Eastern Shawnee Tribe, Quapaw Nation, Cherokee Nation and the Inter-Tribal Council have been asked to donate funds; about half of the students on the trip are Native American.
Martin recently learned that members of the OSU Education Department will use the students’ pre- and post-trip experience to help write curriculum for school districts in Montana and the Department of Interior. The school will receive a cumulative $2,000 grant from OSU through the experience.
“It’s a big world out there,” Baker said. “Just because we’re a small school and we don’t have a ton of resources doesn’t mean our kids shouldn’t access things like a bigger school.”
Martin’s biggest concern has been ensuring his students have the right hiking boots; the $120 to $150 expense is hard for many of the parents, he said.
To prepare the students for the 3-to-5-mile hikes each day, Martin and Lillard are leading several weekend hikes around the area. Lillard said one cold-weather hike, with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s, helped drive home the message concerning layering and wearing proper clothing — without a lecture.
Martin and Lillard said the students are highly motivated, saying the support of community members helps students see adults who care about their efforts.
“For many, they have never been anywhere like this,” Martin said. “This is a huge adventure for the kids, even knowing all of the work they will do. They will go from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. each day.
“I can spend a month in the classroom teaching about the ecosystem or environment, or they can spend three days in Yellowstone and never forget the experience. Place-based learning has so much more value.”
Seeing career possibilities
Martin hopes his students see this as a taste of life beyond rural Oklahoma. Bluejacket Public School has 215 students from kindergarten to 12th grade. The community is rural/agricultural based, with a lower socio-economic status.
Martin and Lillard believe the hands-on learning will do more than just teach a science lesson.
“We hope this opens up a whole new career field,” Lillard said, adding many of her students love to hunt and fish. “They are going to track wolves with a guy who gets paid to do that. Knowing that type of job exists is pretty darn exciting. It shows them there’s a reason to stay in school.”
The group plans to leave Bluejacket on April 23. They will eat and spend the night in Cheyenne, Wyoming — another gift from a sponsor — before driving into Yellowstone the next morning. The lessons will be April 24-26, and they will drive home over the next two days.
“We’re trying to spend as little as possible to keep prices down,” Martin said.
