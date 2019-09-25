In response to public scrutiny, Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Brooks has maintained that use-of-force incidents by Tulsa police officers are a rare occurrence.
The results of a 30-month study examining the Tulsa Police Department’s use-of-force data, unveiled Wednesday at City Hall, support that assertion, showing that officers administered force in 1.7% percent of arrests.
The study also found that race was not necessarily a predictor in use-of-force incidents.
The study, titled “A Multi-Method Investigation of Officer Decision-Making and Force Used or Avoided in Arrest Situations,” initiated through the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the University of Cincinnati Center for Police Research and Policy, examined 31,950 arrests from January 2016 to June 2018 based on administrative data compiled through Tulsa Regional Automated Criminal Information System reports, arrest data and written narratives submitted by the Police Department.
Led by researchers from the University of Texas-San Antonio Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, the study explored why some arrests turn violent; what factors contribute to injuries to citizens and officers; and how police can reduce the number of times they use force and injuries associated with use of force.
“The purpose of this study was to better understand the circumstances that lead to use-of-force and injury and how to reduce it,” said Robin Engel, a project researcher with the University of Cincinnati, who assisted with the study.
Policing in Tulsa has been criticized since the release of the city’s first Equality Indicators report. The 2018 report found that black people were five times more likely than Hispanics and twice as likely as whites to experience officer use-of-force. The 2019 report showed that blacks were three times more likely to experience use-of-force than Hispanics or whites.
But data from the study released Wednesday indicate that race was not a “statistically significant predictor of use-of-force after controlling for other factors.” Minorities were no more or less likely to have force used during arrests than white people under the same circumstances, the data suggest.
Of 642 people police officers used force against, 52.3% were white, 35.2% were black, 8.6% were Hispanic and 3.9% were from other racial categories.
The Tulsa Police Department and the local Fraternal Order of Police have maintained that the Equality Indicators reports provide inaccurate appraisals of use of force because they were based on total population numbers instead of the number of people arrested.
Jared Lindsey, chairman of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 board of directors, said Wednesday’s presentation backed up the organization’s contention that there were no racial disparities related to use-of-force.
“We’ve agreed with that since the beginning,” said Lindsey. “We have been preaching since the beginning that the Equality Indicators destroy trust and did not accurately represent what was going on for Tulsans.”
To reach their own conclusions, UTSA researchers examined variables such as time of day, neighborhood crime rate and call priority to determine factors that might lead to use of force in arrests.
In addition to being promoted as an independent, unbiased and in-depth analysis of the Tulsa Police Department’s use-of-force numbers, the study also reviewed the department’s training and procedures.
The study found that 32.1% of use-of-force incidents involved the use of stun guns, 4.4% involved firearms, 16.8% involved pepper spray, and 28.3% involved the deployment of police dogs.
To improve the Police Department’s use-of-force practices, researchers recommended that the department change its reporting policy to require officers to report any time “more than a firm grip” is used on a citizen. They also suggested that the Police Department improve documentation of force and better capture instances when deadly force should be used.
Further, it was recommended that the department conduct a thorough review of the current use-of-force policy and training to compare it with known best practices and review the training and force practices of using dogs in arrests.
Brooks said the data will only enhance TPD’s ability to function in concert with the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing recommendations.
“We know going forward we have a lot of things we’re going to work on and there are a lot of considerations to take into account,” he said.
While the police union might have discounted apparent disparities in policing, Brooks said TPD will continue to use external evaluations and already established programs to help reduce inequities where they exist.
“This is an opportunity for us to all come together and work for a common cause,” he said.