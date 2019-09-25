Tulsa Police Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Brooks has maintained that use-of-force incidents by the city’s police officers were a rare occurrence in response to public scrutiny over the law enforcement practice.
The results of a 30-month study examining the Tulsa Police Department’s use-of-force data unveiled Wednesday at City Hall supported the assertion after it was revealed that officers administered force 1.7% percent of the time.
The study also found that race was not necessarily a predictor in use-of-force incidents.
The study titled, “A Multi-Method Investigation of Officer Decision-Making and Force Used or Avoided in Arrest Situations” initiated through the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the University of Cincinnati Center for Police Research and Policy, examined 31,950 arrests from January 2016 to June 2018 based on administrative data compiled through TRACIS reports, arrest data and written narratives submitted by the Police Department.
Led by researchers from the University of Texas-San Antonio Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, the study explored why some arrests turned violent; what factors contribute to injuries to both citizens and officers; and how police can reduce use-of-force and injuries associated with them.
“The purpose of this study was to better understand the circumstances that lead to use-of-force and injury and how to reduce it,” said Robin Engel, a project researcher with the University of Cincinnati, who assisted with the study.
Policing in Tulsa has been criticized since the release of the city’s first Equality Indicators Report. The 2018 version of the report found that black citizens were five times more likely than Hispanics and twice as likely as whites to experience officer use-of-force. The 2019 report showed that blacks were three times as likely to experience use-of-force than Hispanics or whites.
But data from Wednesday’s study found that race was not a “statistically significant predictor of use-of-force after controlling for other factors.” Minorities were no more or less likely to have force used during arrests relative to whites under the same circumstances, according to the study.
The study’s racial examination found that police officers used force against white citizens 52.3% of the time, blacks 32.8% and Hispanics 8.6% after an analysis of 713 submitted use-of-force reports.
TPD and local Fraternal Order of Police have maintained the evaluation of the Equality Indicators Report was an inaccurate appraisal of use-of-force because it was based on total population numbers instead of arrest totals. Jared Lindsey, chairman of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 board of directors, said Wednesday’s presentation backed up the organization’s contention that there were no racial disparities related to use-of-force.
“We’ve agreed with that since the beginning,” said Lindsey. “We have been preaching since the beginning that the Equality Indicators destroy trust and did not accurately represent what was going on for Tulsans.”
To reach its own conclusions, UTSA researchers examined characteristics such as time of day, neighborhood crime rate and call priority to determine factors that might lead to use-of-force incidents in arrests.
In addition to being promoted as an independent, unbiased and in-depth analysis of the Police Department’s use-of-force numbers, the study also reviewed the department’s training and procedures. That element found officers used tasers 32.1% of the time during arrests, firearms 4.4%, pepper spray 16.8%, and deployed K9 unit dogs 28.3% in encounters which ended in force.
To improve its use-of-force practices, researchers recommended that TPD change its reporting policy to require officers report force any time “more than a firm grip” is used on a citizen. They also suggested the Police Department improve documentation of force and better capture instances when deadly force should be used. Further, it was recommended that the department conduct a thorough review of the current use-of-force policy and training to compare to known best practices and review the training and force practices of K9 dogs in arrests.
Brooks said the data will only enhance TPD’s ability to function in concert with the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing recommendations.
“We know going forward we have a lot of things we’re going to work on and there are a lot of considerations to take into account,” said Brooks.
While the police union might have discounted apparent disparities in policing, Brooks said TPD will continue to use external evaluations and already established programs to help reduce inequities where they exist.
“This is an opportunity for us to all come together and work for a common cause,” he said.