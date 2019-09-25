Tulsa Police Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Brooks has maintained that use-of-force incidents by the city's police officers were a rare occurrence in response to public scrutiny over the law enforcement practice.
The results of a 30-month study examining the Tulsa Police Department’s use-of-force data supported that assertion after it was revealed that officers administered force 1.7% percent of the time. The study also found that race was not necessarily a predictor in use-of-force incidents.
The study entitled, “A Multi-Method Investigation of Officer Decision-Making and Force Used or Avoided in Arrest Situations” initiated through the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the University of Cincinnati Center for Police Research and Policy, examined 31,950 arrests from January 2016 to June 2018 based on administrative data voluntarily through TRACIS reports, arrest data and written narratives submitted by the police department.
The study, which comes at no cost to the city, was led by researchers from the University of Texas-San Antonio department of Criminology and Criminal Justice. The methodology explored why some arrests turned violent; what factors contribute to injuries to both citizens and officers; and how police can reduce use-of-force and injuries associated with them.
"The purpose of this study was to better understand the circumstances that lead to use of force and injury and how to reduce it," said Robin Engel, a project researcher with the University of Cincinnati.
