In what they believe is another aftereffect of the pandemic shutdown, the Tulsa County Court Clerk’s Office has seen a jump this summer in applications for marriage licenses, officials said.
“We’d normally see a surge at the end of May through June, when weddings are traditionally popular,” said Marc Dreyer, Court Clerk’s Office third deputy. “But after that, it should’ve slowed down with people doing their summertime travel.”
He said as of Friday, license applications were up 25% over normal.
Why this summer is different, Dreyer can’t say for sure. But almost certainly, he added, it’s related to the pandemic and how it’s forced people to change all of their plans, including postponing weddings.
A retired pastor who still performs weddings, Dreyer has witnessed firsthand how couples have been affected.
He said that one of his couples had scheduled a big wedding for April but had to postpone.
“They went ahead with a small one then with just the attendants and their parents,” he said. “But the 150 to 200 invitations they sent out were just put on hold. They’re going to have their big event coming up next weekend.”
Among couples receiving licenses Friday at the courthouse, Sinem Kozkalan and Donnell Loustaunau are getting married now, they said, but will wait until later for a public event.
“When this thing is all over, we will have a big wedding ceremony like in movies,” Kozkalan said.
Kozkalan wore her wedding dress to the courthouse.
“At least once I wanted to wear it,” she said, laughing. “Even if I’m not having a wedding now, I’m still a bride, right?”
“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” she added.
Kristyn Harpool and Ron Koepp, who got their license Friday, were supposed to be married on May 29.
But with the pandemic situation they decided to wait.
They rescheduled for July 17, and are planning to go through with it, with some special precautions.
“We’re checking everybody’s temperature before they come in,” Harpool said. “And there will be space for distancing.”
The pandemic also forced a change to their honeymoon plans. Originally they were going to Kauai, Hawaii, but the quarantine there would tie them up two weeks.
Instead they are renting a cabin near Broken Bow and doing some kayaking.
Staying in the state just makes sense right now, Koepp said.
During the shutdown that closed the courthouse, the Court Clerk’s Office adopted special procedures so it could continue to issue licenses.
In April and into May, it was the only court clerk’s office within 100 miles where couples could get licenses, most others having completely shut down, Dreyer said.
“We had people come in from as far away as Missouri to get a license from us,” he said.
All the business from elsewhere helped keep the office from seeing a noticeable decline in licenses during the shutdown, he said.
