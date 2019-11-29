Amid high fives and pictures, Donny Robinson offered encouragement and tips Friday to some of the youngest among the next generation of BMX racers.
The Olympic bronze medalist and director of the BMX Racing League was posted up at the River Spirit Expo for the USA BMX GoPro Grand Nationals. Professional BMX racers from more than 47 states and 21 countries and the fastest amatuer riders are competing here through Sunday.
USA BMX held its first Grand Nationals in Tulsa in 1983, and Expo Square has been host to the event every year since 1998.
Robinson has spent 26 of his past 28 Thanksgiving holidays in Oklahoma for the "Superbowl" of BMX racing, and he wouldn't have it any other way. He's excited for the Olympic-quality track coming to Tulsa in 2021 with a long-awaited BMX facility north of downtown. The nearby Sand Springs BMX track will mean a range of accessibility from beginner to Olympic athlete that Robinson said is all he could have wanted when he was just starting out.
"People still like riding bikes; they love doing it on our BMX tracks," Robinson said. "To give them the opportunity to do it for fun or eventually as an Olympic sport, not many people get that opportunity."
The new track is expected to have a 2,000-seat outdoor arena with a roof, next to USA BMX's new headquarters and hall-of-fame museum. For now, however, BMX spectators and competitors are soaking up the grand national's unique aura at Expo Square.
"It is so lively," said 26-year-old Jake Shepherd, a first-time grand nationals competitor from near Seattle. "I've been so happy. It's a really great vibe. The energy is through the roof."
Michael Schonheri of Nowata had a seat staked out in the front of the bleachers with family. He was watching his 12-year-old niece ride at the event for the first time. As a new fan, he said the atmosphere is exciting and should only grow with the future developments in Tulsa.
"I think it's going to blow up big and be a lot bigger than it is now," Schonheri said, adding how impressed he was with each team's setups in the expansive pit area. "This is great, and bringing it to Tulsa is amazing."
His niece, Tierra Nelson, was thankful for the family-like relationship among competitors. She said she had crashed multiple times but continued to receive encouragement.
"It's not just about winning," Tierra said. "It's about having fun with other people."
And Tulsa's burgeoning entertainment footprint is offering more incentive for families to travel to middle America.
Cari Herrera brought her family from Utah to Tulsa this year for the second time. A year ago the family enjoyed the Gathering Place and talked all year about returning, though rain so far had postponed those plans.
Ryleigh, her 11-year-old daughter, competed all year across the country in preparation for the biggest races in Tulsa. Along the way they've made friends from all over that they get to see here in a central location.
"We love coming out here," Herrera said.
Broc Vierzba, seated on his bicycle as he watched other racers go by, said he felt Tulsa’s embrace as soon as he landed.
“You get off the airplane and it says, ‘Greatest Race on Earth’ — there’s stickers on the floor,” said the 37-year-old from Minneapolis. “It’s pretty cool. It’s like wow, you figured you’d show up and nobody knows anything. It’s kind of a big deal.”
Robinson, who captured his Bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said Tulsa and Oklahoma have been so welcoming and accepting of BMX racing, with the city serving as the sport’s epicenter since 1997.
“We have our hub down in San Diego — the Olympic training center — so all of the Olympic teams up until now have kind of trained down there,” Robinson said. “But for Tulsa to be that place now moving forward, that’s special because Tulsa meant so much to our sport for so long because of the grand nationals.”