Resource for blind

Fatos Floyd (right), field coordinator for visual services, is pictured with state Rep. Regina Goodwin (left) at the 2017 opening of a technology lab run by the Department of Rehabilitation Services in Tulsa. The lab has several devices to help blind and visually impaired people gain independence. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file 

A support group for blind and visually impaired persons will meet for the first time in Broken Arrow on Wednesday. 

The group is an informal gathering for people who suffer vision loss from a variety of eye diseases or injuries, according to an Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services news release. 

The meeting will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the private dining room at IHOP in Broken Arrow, 1901 E. Hillside Drive. 

Family members and friends are welcome to attend the support group meeting. 

“This meeting is an opportunity to meet others who are experiencing some of the same difficulties of daily living and to share these experiences and triumphs along the way,” the release states.

For more information, contact Julie Bailey, Visual Services rehabilitation teacher, at 918-606-9353 or jbailey@okdrs.gov.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you