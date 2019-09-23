A support group for blind and visually impaired persons will meet for the first time in Broken Arrow on Wednesday.
The group is an informal gathering for people who suffer vision loss from a variety of eye diseases or injuries, according to an Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services news release.
The meeting will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the private dining room at IHOP in Broken Arrow, 1901 E. Hillside Drive.
Family members and friends are welcome to attend the support group meeting.
“This meeting is an opportunity to meet others who are experiencing some of the same difficulties of daily living and to share these experiences and triumphs along the way,” the release states.
For more information, contact Julie Bailey, Visual Services rehabilitation teacher, at 918-606-9353 or jbailey@okdrs.gov.