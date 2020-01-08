Related content

26-year-old fatally shot in northwest Tulsa identified

Tulsa police have a suspect in custody in connection with a homicide that occurred in the northwest part of the city on Sunday.

Charles Boaz, 27, was arrested in west Tulsa on Wednesday on an Osage County first-degree murder charge.

Lt. Brandon Watkins, a Tulsa police homicide detective, explained that the slaying of Kim Hayes, 26, occurred in his home in Gilcrease Hills, which is in the Osage County portion of Tulsa. Hayes was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Online court records show that the murder charge and a warrant for Boaz’s arrest were issued Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you