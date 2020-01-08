Tulsa police have a suspect in custody in connection with a homicide that occurred in the northwest part of the city on Sunday.
Charles Boaz, 27, was arrested in west Tulsa on Wednesday on an Osage County first-degree murder charge.
Lt. Brandon Watkins, a Tulsa police homicide detective, explained that the slaying of Kim Hayes, 26, occurred in his home in Gilcrease Hills, which is in the Osage County portion of Tulsa. Hayes was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Online court records show that the murder charge and a warrant for Boaz’s arrest were issued Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.