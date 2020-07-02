A man shot by police Tuesday afternoon in north Tulsa was released from the hospital and booked into the Tulsa County jail on Wednesday.
William Floyd Scott, 38, was booked on two complaints of pointing a deadly weapon after a felony conviction and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. He remains held on $84,000 bond.
Officers reportedly saw Scott driving a gray SUV in the area of 2200 North Sheridan Road speeding and making improper lane changes. Scott fled when officers began a traffic stop, but the pursuit ended when Scott crashed near Pine Street and Louisville Avenue, according to an arrest report.
The two officers involved reportedly saw Scott get out of the SUV holding a gun. While trying to flee, Scott turned and pointed the gun at them before both officers opened fire, striking Scott once in the shoulder, according to an arrest report.
Scott was reportedly found in a nearby backyard along with a handgun "in close proximity."