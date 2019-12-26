Jeffry Carthel had his priorities in line for Christmas morning. Now a veteran angler of a local seasonal hot spot, the 14-year-old would be the first angler at the Trout Pond for Tulsa this season.
The pond at The Gardens at LaFortune Park, 51st Street and Hudson Avenue, is an easy bicycle ride from his house and he is a regular each winter after the local Trout Unlimited 420 Chapter and NatureWorks team up to fill it with trout three times each winter.
From Christmas Day through Dec. 31, it is a “kids-only” pond where children 15 and under and their guardians only are allowed to fish. The same happens on Presidents Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Grownups can fish the pond other days but organizers of the effort still encourage adult anglers to practice catch-and-release and save the fish — which cost $4 to $5 apiece to stock — for the youngsters and guardians to take home if they like, according to Trout Unlimited board member Scott Hood.
The groups donate $6,000 to the effort each year and the Tulsa County Parks Department supports the project with some help from personnel. Some private donations also are taken.
“I beat everybody else here,” Carthel said of his Christmas bonanza. “I ride my bike over here all the time and catch a bunch of trout.”
He catches and releases the trout because he’s found he isn’t particularly fond of the taste, he said.
The pond was a busy spot at times Wednesday and Thursday with warm sunny weather in the 70s on Christmas Day and a high in the upper 60s on Thursday. The National Weather Service forecast in Tulsa calls for a return to temperatures in the high 60s again Friday and Saturday, but rainstorms could develop Friday evening.
Even if it were cold, that wouldn’t slow anglers like Carthel. He’s been at the pond even when it was partially covered in ice.
“A couple of times it was like 20 degrees,” he said. “The guides on the end of your fishing pole get plugged when they freeze over.”
Matt Martinez brought his two sons, Silas, 10 and Caleb, 8, to the pond for their first time Thursday. Martinez saw notice of the pond in the newspaper and thought it would be a good holiday week outing, he said.
“We’ve got one fish so far,” he said. “We’re starting to get it figured out. This is a good thing to be able to come and enjoy.”
Sean Reinking and son Benjamin, 8, had three fat trout in their basket just before noon Thursday and wanted one more for supper and to fill the suggested daily limit of four, which is just two less than the official state daily bag limit.
“Like heaven in my mouth” is how Sean Reinking described the trout. He and Benjamin fish at the Trout Pond for Tulsa and also at Veterans Park in Jenks, he said. That pond is a Close-to-Home Fishing’ pond stocked by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and sponsored by BancFirst.
His wife uses an oriental recipe where she slices the fish and inserts fresh garlic and ginger to sit overnight, then she pan fries them with soy sauce, he said.
“It’s better than bass,” he said.
Houston Mitchell, 11, fished with his great-grandfather, Kirby Hamm, and had figured out a sure-fire spot near the fountain at the center of the county park pond.
“They’re taking it real softly. It’s not an aggressive bite, but this one sure swallowed it,” Hamm said as he gave up on removing the deep hook from one fish and put it on their stringer for dinner.
Brett Wimer, 15, was the one young fly-fisherman at the pond Thursday. The Owasso angler said he learned to fly fish last year and learned about the pond by watching the Trout Unlimited Facebook page. He finds every chance he can get to practice his fishing skills, he said.
Hood, who helped start the local trout pond program with the club more than 10 years ago, said the time out and with family is the whole point of the pond and that it can always use help with donations.
“NatureWorks gets a lot of credit for keeping this going every year and we couldn’t do it without them,” Hood said. “We encourage anyone who thinks it’s important to get kids outside and away from video games and maybe get them introduced to fishing during the holidays to help with donations.”