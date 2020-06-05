Fishing has been a bright spot among the hardships of 2020 and state officials are encouraging an even broader sharing of the experience this weekend.
Free Fishing Days, this Saturday and Sunday, is an annual weekend that allows Oklahoma residents to hit the waters without worry of purchasing a fishing license. All other regulations still apply, however.
Fishing activity is up markedly across the state this season and that sets the stage for more anglers to share the experience and benefits of the activity with newcomers, or those who have been away from the water for a while, said Micah Holmes, assistant chief of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Information and Education Division.
“What people say in the surveys we’ve done, and surveys in other states, is one of the main reasons they go fishing is not to catch the great big fish or the full limit but to spend time outdoors, to get away from work and spend time with people you love, both friends and family,” he said. “We think that’s a great thing that’s happening in the middle of a difficult time.”
When things are hard, fishing can be an inexpensive, close-to-home escape that can be done while socially distancing.
“Fishing hits all those marks,” Holmes said.
Oklahomans have picked up on that with a visible increase in fishing license sales this year. Anecdotal information indicates those licenses have been put to use as game wardens, biologists and anglers report packed boat ramps and more people casting lines along the shores, he said.
The benefits of fishing are wide ranging, with national organizations like Take Me Fishing and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing extolling the benefits of fishing as a source for emotional and physical health and rehabilitation. With a pandemic still active, the Wildlife Department is aware of those benefits as well, Holmes said.
“We’ve been working closely with the Oklahoma Department of Health to make sure our messaging was on point,” Holmes said. “They told us fishing is not only good just for physical health but really for mental health too. As routines change and situations change that can ramp up anxiety. Being outdoors, spending more time with friends, is a great idea for mental health.”
The Tulsa area is ready for anglers with its Close to Home program waters stocked with fish the past month, according to Josh Johnston, Wildlife Department northeast region fisheries supervisor. Locally, that includes 13 ponds in the Tulsa area, plus ponds in Jenks and Sapulpa.
All the northeast region Close to Home lakes were stocked and, “most if not all were stocked within the last month with huge amounts of large hybrid sunfish,” he said.
The hybrid sunfish, what many people generically call bream, perch or bluegill, are willing biters for new anglers. The hybrids, produced in the state hatcheries, grow faster and larger.
The Wildlife Department lists Close to Home lakes on its web site at wildlifedepartment.com with details on locations, species stocked and other amenities.
“We partner with cities and towns all over the state, but especially Tulsa and Oklahoma City, to designate certain ponds and lakes as Close to Home fisheries,” Holmes said. “We and the towns pick them intentionally for good bank access, some have docks and a lot have other amenities. You know, mom might just want to go fishing for a big bass, but maybe dad wants to ride a bike around a path or the kids want to take breaks at a playground or they want a picnic. People can do all those things at many of these Close to Home locations. And of course the biggest thing is we make sure there are fish in them, too.”
With more people out fishing, Holmes said the Wildlife Department really wants to spread the message for anglers to mentor new anglers with the free fishing opportunity at hand and while the weather is nice and fish are biting.
“Now is the time people are eager to do it and if you haven’t thought about taking a niece or a nephew or a neighbor who has asked about fishing, do it now,” he said. “This window passes quickly. It takes an angler to make a new angler, so do your part and take someone with you.”
