As the summer winds down and the start of school’s fall semester approaches, shoppers across the state stocked up on back-to-school purchases during tax-free weekend.
The tax-free holiday started at 12:01 a.m. Friday, and shoppers had until midnight Sunday night to shop for items of clothing or footwear priced at less than $100 each.
Robert Pearce, Academy Sports & Outdoors store director, said the store offered additional deals during the tax-free weekend to support back-to-school shoppers’ needs.
Pearce said footwear and apparel are the most purchased items at this time each year.
“Back to school has always been a good part of the offerings we have,” he said. “We are able to take care of a lot of those kids going back to school, especially with backpacks and footwear.”
Deana Mouse, an Academy shopper, said this made the shopping experience even better.
“They just always have really good sales,” Mouse said, referring to Nike and Under Armour discount deals.
Jamario Clinton and his son Elijah Clinton, 10, said Academy provides good deals that fall in line with football season.
He was shopping for athletic gear for his son’s first game with the Indian Nations Football Conference. Footwear designed specifically for athletic activity was not exempt from sales taxes.
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend the most money ever on back-to-school gear this year.
