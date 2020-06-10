Testing procedures that will be more widely used this fall, Tulsa Community College opened a second computer lab Wednesday as part a gradual reopening process after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Students used a designated entrance and passed through a thermal scanner to gain access to a single building at the Southeast campus, 10300 E. 81st St.
Foreshadowing rules that will likely remain in place through the fall, students also had to show IDs, wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
While all summer classes are being taught online, another computer lab opened last week at the Northeast campus, 3727 E Apache St. The school has also been providing wifi access in campus parking lots this summer for students to use while staying in their cars.
“We know that there is an equity divide when it comes to students having access to a computer and reliable internet at home,” said TCC spokeswoman Nicole Burgin. “Students, even taking online courses, need student services and support.”
TCC plans to offer a mix of in-person and online classes this fall.
Featured video