As both a career cop and the father of an African American son, it’s a painful reality for Melvin Murdock to acknowledge.
“It’s sad,” said Murdock, chief of police for Tulsa Community College. “But as black parents, we have to go through this speech with our children: ‘If the police stop you, make sure your hands are in plain sight. Make sure that you talk respectful. Don’t engage in any sudden movements.’”
That’s good advice for anyone, black or white, he added.
“But as black parents, we definitely have to place emphasis on these things so you can come out of that experience and go home. And it really, really is sad.”
Murdock was speaking Thursday as part of a virtual forum hosted by Tulsa Community College on policing and racial discrimination.
The event, “Black Men and Policing,” also featured Jason Johnson, Langston University’s assistant vice president of academic affairs.
The discussion was moderated by Nate Todd, TCC dean of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Like Murdock, Johnson is also a parent. He said it’s hard to imagine that black parents today are having to have the same conversations with their children that their parents and grandparents did with theirs.
“We are talking now in 2020 about some of the same things that we talked about in the ’60s,” he said.
“We’re working to try to make it a more equitable world. … But still we say, ‘You have to be two to three times better than the next person just so that you can get this thing that they did.’”
Johnson added, “Those are the conversations that we have with our children and we have with students every day, preparing them to go out into the world.”
Asked what ways police departments can better their relationships with African Americans, Murdock said, “At TCC, something that we have talked about almost ad nauseam is make sure you have a relationship with the people on your campus. The first time that a person in your community sees you should not be during an emergency. They should know who you are and feel comfortable approaching you.”
Over his career he’s come to realize that his uniform is “a barrier,” he said.
“So we need to make sure that at every opportunity we break down those barriers,” he said. “Because without the community, we are absolutely nothing.”
Murdock added, “I think it also goes a long way if we mess up to say we messed up. To be transparent about the fact, then once we do that, go back and do those things that are necessary to correct it.”
Johnson said he believes having officers take implicit bias training is a good idea.
Johnson has researched and written about the experiences of physically larger African American men and the perception that they are aggressive and violent — a perception that has led to negative encounters with police, educators and society.
“We know that in some cases, when officers approach a situation and they see young black males involved, it’s automatically escalated,” Johnson said.
Bias training could potentially help with that, he said.
Murdock said he’s had encounters out of uniform with police that reaffirm the bigger problem.
Once he was driving in Texas with his son when they were pulled over, he said. His son was wearing a do-rag, and the officer made a flip comment about it.
When the officer realized that Murdock was also a police officer, he completely changed his tune and became respectful, Murdock said.
“What incensed me about that,” Murdock said, “is that it shouldn’t matter what a person’s station in life is. Everybody deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”
He said that as a police officer, he’s also felt the mistrust of African Americans.
He’s been called an “Uncle Tom,” he said. But he doesn’t let it bother him.
“I know this is a noble profession, and this profession needs noble people in it,” Murdock said. “You should get into this profession because you want to be a servant of your community.”
