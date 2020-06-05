The Tulsa City-County Library, including all of its locations, will reopen in late June for express service.
Every location will reopen for express service Monday, June 22, according to a TCCL news release. Express service will include curbside services, in-library pickups, and various in-library services. TCCL staff are capping customer usage of computers at 30 minutes.
Several of the changes being made for the June 22 openings are to abide by health guidelines promulgated by health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Buildings will have limited occupancy based on the size of individual libraries. TCCL officials requested customers limit their time inside library buildings due to the occupancy limitations.
Customers are encouraged to maintain social distance and to wear masks inside the libraries. Hand sanitizer stations and alcohol wipes will be made available, according to the release.
Media returned to libraries will be placed in 72-hour quarantine before it is again available for check-out.
Online services for the library system continue to be available at tulsalibrary.org. TCCL officials will update the library system's website and social media pages as the public service's response to the pandemic evolves.
FEATURED VIDEO