A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding struck an SUV on Riverside Parkway at 66th Street.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, Tulsa Police Capt. Thom Bell said.
The boy and another motorcyclist were northbound on Riverside, and witnesses told police they were riding at high speeds before the crash, Bell said.
A black Acura SUV pulled out from 66th Street to turn south on Riverside, and the boy’s motorcycle struck the SUV “square” in the driver’s side door, Bell said.
The second motorcyclist managed to stop to avoid the crash, Bell said.
The driver of the SUV was knocked unconscious in the crash and was hospitalized with serious injuries, Bell said. Police are still investigating, and Bell said it wasn’t yet known whether the SUV driver would be cited in the crash.
Riverside Drive was blocked in both directions following the crash Tuesday afternoon.
It’s believed the boy was wearing a helmet, Bell said.