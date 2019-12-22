As the sun set on Temple Israel synagogue on Sunday evening, a sizable crowd marked the first night of Hanukkah with songs, hot chocolate and a table of doughnuts.
Sunday night was part of Temple Israel's ShalomFest celebration, one of several open to the public events designed to showcase and demystify all aspects of Judaism.
It's why Rabbi Michael Weinstein said it's important to welcome the community at large to take part arm in arm. Weinstein said it's part of the synagogue's own tradition to embrace the surrounding city.
"Temple Israel has had a culture of being welcoming and inclusive with our interfaith community, especially around our ShalomFest for over 25 years," Weinstein said.
"This is a way of bringing ShalomFest to the modern light. We've broken it up into several events throughout the year sharing our tradition and our Jewish life with the community."
Hanukkah's eight days celebrate rededicating the Holy Temple after Jewish forces retook Jerusalem from the Greeks, and Weinstein said it's one of about 40 different religious festivals built around the winter solstice.
The key piece of Hanukkah is the miracle of the oil. After retaking the Holy Temple, Jewish forces discovered there was only enough oil to light the eternal flame for one night. The miracle comes in that the oil lasted the eight days needed to make new oil.
Rabbi Lilly Kowalksi said she likened it to discovering "your cell phone was only at 10%, but it lasting that whole eight days on that 10%." The miracle of the oil is why Hanukkah has so many fried foods like latkes and sufganiyot, but doughnuts were a hearty stand-in Sunday night.
Kowalksi said the miracle of the oil also plays into the broader meaning of Hanukkah in the darkest time of the year, and why the menorah begins with only one candle lit and grows over time.
"The light increasing during this time period of this joyous holiday is meant to increase the holiness and increase the joy," Kowalksi said. "And during this time of year, increase the light we bring into the world.
"We talk about light in terms of illumination and understanding and knowledge, and that's another piece that this holiday gets to bring about is that light and that awareness of what's going on."